CUNNINGHAM, Dana Lea Dana Lea Cunningham died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Austin. She was born in Port Lavaca, Texas on October 14, 1957. Dana attended the Texas School for the Blind, where she was an honor student. After graduating from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, she did graduate work in Deficient Vision Education at Steven F. Austin University in Nacogdoches Texas. During her teaching career she was employed by the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Cris Cole Rehab Center. Her favorite subject was teaching Braille to young students and to newly blinded adults. Dana is a direct descendant of Captain James and Suzanna Tate Cunningham, who came to Texas in 1829 and were some of the first settlers of Comanche County.. She described herself as "A tough Texas woman." She is preceded in death by her dad, James (Jim) Travis Cunningham. Brother James David Cunningham and her identical twin sister and her husband, Laura and Joe Parsons. She is survived by her mother, Billie Weekes Cunningham of Round Rock, Texas, her aunt, Glenda Weekes of Ranger, Texas and numerous cousins and friends. Services will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1705 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, Texas, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 Service at 11:00, a reception at 12:00 noon and graveside services at 1:00 p.m. in the Palm Valley Cemetery in Round Rock. Pallbearers will be cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to " All Blind Children of Texas" 1100 West 45th. Street, Austin, Texas 78756 Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2019