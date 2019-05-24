Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
15709 Ranch Road 620
Austin, TX 78717
(512) 244-3772
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Lea Cunningham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dana Lea Cunningham Obituary
CUNNINGHAM, Dana Lea Dana Lea Cunningham died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Austin. She was born in Port Lavaca, Texas on October 14, 1957. Dana attended the Texas School for the Blind, where she was an honor student. After graduating from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, she did graduate work in Deficient Vision Education at Steven F. Austin University in Nacogdoches Texas. During her teaching career she was employed by the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Cris Cole Rehab Center. Her favorite subject was teaching Braille to young students and to newly blinded adults. Dana is a direct descendant of Captain James and Suzanna Tate Cunningham, who came to Texas in 1829 and were some of the first settlers of Comanche County.. She described herself as "A tough Texas woman." She is preceded in death by her dad, James (Jim) Travis Cunningham. Brother James David Cunningham and her identical twin sister and her husband, Laura and Joe Parsons. She is survived by her mother, Billie Weekes Cunningham of Round Rock, Texas, her aunt, Glenda Weekes of Ranger, Texas and numerous cousins and friends. Services will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1705 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, Texas, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 Service at 11:00, a reception at 12:00 noon and graveside services at 1:00 p.m. in the Palm Valley Cemetery in Round Rock. Pallbearers will be cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to " All Blind Children of Texas" 1100 West 45th. Street, Austin, Texas 78756
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now