Dana Lynn Szabo
SZABO, Dana Lynn July 14, 1963 September 22, 2020 Dana Lynn Szabo, age 57, passed away at Baylor Scott & White hospital on September 22, 2020. A memorial service will be held on a day yet to be determined. Dana was born on July 14, 1963 in Abilene, Texas. She lived most of her life in Houston and Austin. She was a lover of all animals, especially dogs. She loved the Lord and attended the Methodist church. She was a data entry clerk at the IRS. She was a good person and was very kind, generous, forgiving, faithful and loving. She had a big heart. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Welch; her grandparents, Ken and Elena Sharp, and R.L. and Johnnie Welch. She is survived by her mother, Brenda Welch-Huffaker; her partner, Joe Szabo; her daughter, Kayla Nichole Szabo; her grandchildren, Seda Shirejian, Jacob Shirejian, and Zoey Grace Hickman. Dana will be greatly missed. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 29, 2020.
