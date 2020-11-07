KLINGEMANN, Daniel Eugene Daniel Eugene Klingemann, 85, passed away peacefully under the wonderful care of Resolutions Hospice, on November 2, 2020 at his home in Buda, Texas. He was born on July 8, 1935 in Austin and was raised a proud South Austinite. He joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and retired a Chief Master Sergeant in 1973 and served his country in the Vietnam War. He married Peggy Ingram in 1953 and together, they were parents to four children. Dan lived a full and traveled life and married the absolute love of his life, Patsy Wilson Bryant, in 1985. Their union joined seven children together and was full of love and joy. He loved his family fiercely and made life a humorous journey to all who knew him. His love, humor, kisses, and hugs will be greatly missed. Dan is survived by his precious wife, Patsy; his brother Charles Klingemann (Tina), his children Kim Klingemann Case, Larry Klingemann (Karen), Mike Klingemann, and Kelly Klingemann Hughes (Greg), Lara Bryant Campbell (Wallace), Dan Bryant (Jennifer), Paul Bryant (Ellen); 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, his Aunt Evelyn Plowman, numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 104 S. San Marcos St., Buda, Texas 78610 presided by Pastor Buddy Johnson. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 104 S. San Marcos St., Buda, TX 78610. Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com
