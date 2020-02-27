|
HALL, Daniel Irwin Daniel [Dan] Irwin Hall, 85, of Lakeway, Texas, died on February 5, 2020, after a heroic battle with lymphoma. Dan was born on September 12, 1934 in Hogeye, Arkansas, a stop on the Butterfield Stage route. Dan's life accomplishments are many and were rooted in his humble beginnings. In many ways, Dan lived a true American success story. Growing up on a farm in the Ozark Mountains of northwest Arkansas, his days usually began milking cows and collecting eggs. On school days, he walked miles to and from a one-room schoolhouse. He loved animals and the outdoors, participated in 4H as a youth and shared lots of fun stories about his childhood horse and dog. At West Fork High School, Dan excelled in basketball and baseball, eventually earning a contract to play for a farm team of the St. Louis Cardinals. Instead of pursuing baseball, he attended Arlington State College for a year before leaving to serve his country. He joined the United States Air Force and became a pilot and flight instructor during the Korean War. After his active military service, he attended the University of Arkansas, earning a BSCE and MSCE, while continuing to serve in the USAF Reserves. While in college, he found his life's true passion, Diana, his wife of 60 years. Together, they raised two boys, Mike and Craig. Dan had a very successful career as a manager of large construction projects, holding progressively more responsible positions over his career. His experience included a variety of challenges, ranging from the construction of deep-sea drilling rigs to building a launch platform at Cape Canaveral. He ended his career heading the International Construction Division of Praxair, Inc. Despite his demanding career, he always made time for family and community. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a Mason and a Shriner for 50 years, a baseball and a basketball coach, a community volunteer and an active member of the United Methodist Church. Dan and Diana retired to Lakeway, where he spent many days on the golf course or maintaining his garden, talking about the Arkansas Razorbacks and his grandchildren. He loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Dan lived a full and blessed life. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Irwin Hall and Nina Louise Lumpkin Hall, and his sisters, Merle Hall Hickey and Eloise Hall. He is survived by his wife, Diana; his son Mike, partner Emma Higgins, grandson Jett; his son Craig, daughter-in-law Sara, grandchildren Emma, Tommy and Mason. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29,2020 at Lake Travis United Methodist Church, 1502 RM620 N, Lakeway, Texas 78734. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Lake Travis United Methodist Church, the , or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 27, 2020