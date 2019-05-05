Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
Daniel James Joseph Obituary
JOSEPH, Daniel James Daniel James Joseph of Austin, Texas, born February 13, 1947 to Joe L. Joseph and Catherine Selleh Joseph left his earthly body surrounded by family on May 3, 2019. Dan is survived by his wife Sandy; daughter Alyssa, her husband Blake, and their son Luke Daniel; daughter Leigh Anne, her husband Richard, and their two children, Daniel Clayton and Andrew Cole - all of Austin, as well as many other dear relatives and friends. A Memorial service and reception will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2019
