LAWSON SR., Daniel "Dan" 1930 - 2019 Daniel Lawson, Sr., passed away in December 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, at the age of 89. Dan was born in Detroit, Michigan, the only child of Zoya Aszenloff and Tony Bonacci. Dan was born during the Depression and his childhood was hard. His parents divorced when he was about 4 years old, leaving him to be raised by a very young single mother. But Dan was very intelligent, hard working, and resilient. He helped his mother support the family by delivering newspapers as a young child and later by working in a neighborhood grocery store and doing any other odd jobs he could find. In high school, he enrolled in a work program in which he split his time between school and a job at the Detroit Edison power company. At Edison, he worked his way up from the mailroom and was hired full-time after high school. Dan was drafted in 1951 and served in the Army during the Korean War. He married his first wife, Lois, after he returned. With the help of the GI Bill, he went to night-school and graduated from college while he and Lois were raising 3 little kids. After graduation, he got a job with IBM in the emerging field of data processing and moved the family to Dallas in 1965. In Dallas, Dan developed a thriving professional life. At IBM, he was among the pioneers in the rising field of computer programming. This career was quite successful and eventually led Dan to cofound an innovative software development company. His company caught the attention of a large, well-known telephone and electronics company, which subsequently purchased it. Dan continued to work at the executive level in this field until his retirement. In 1977, Dan was married for the second time. He and his second wife Carol spent more than 30 happy years living and working in the Dallas, Tampa-St. Petersburg, and Santa Monica areas. After Dan's retirement, they traveled about the world and finally settled in the Austin, Texas area to be near their children and grandchildren. As Dan leaves this world, he will be greeted by loved ones who passed before him including his wife Carol Lawson, his beloved mother and grandfather, and other dear family and friends. He leaves behind so many who will miss him, including his children, Janet Lawson, Dan Lawson Jr. and wife Susan, Diane Bottema and husband Rick, and Jeff Tilson and wife Tricia; his grandchildren Jeff, Kyle, and Katie Tilson and Kayla Putnam; his great-grandchildren Jessie and Raylynn Putnam; his nieces Karen Sputa, Kathryn Ladu, Sandy Dueweke and their families; and many other cherished relatives and friends. Throughout his life, Dan was a generous man who believed in helping others. Rather than receive flowers, he would prefer donations in his memory to the , the , or a charity close to your heart. Services for Dan will be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019