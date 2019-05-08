MALDONADO, Daniel Faz Daniel Faz Maldonado - 78, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and award winning Central Texas Artist left this earth Thursday May 2nd at 7:25 AM after prolonged illness. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Rita Maldonado; daughters: Sylvia Maldonado, Bernice Requejo, and Elaine Torres; his beautiful sister Vera Lucio; 11 wonderful grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and countless cousins and extended family. Daniel graduated from Austin High School in 1959 where he fostered his love of art. It was there that he met his best friends' Artists - Manuel Garza and Arturo Mercado. Together the trio forged new paths for Mexican American artists in Texas by attending art shows and festivals all across the Southwest. Known initially for his beautiful watercolor depictions of Southwest hill country landscapes and early Texas homesteads his later works were done in the oil medium. Beauty can be found in many places and Daniel had a gift for bringing what he saw in his travels to life on canvas. More than that he was a man who loved his family and sharing moments of laughter and lightheartedness with them all. He loved his children and grandchildren fiercely and was a wonderful storyteller. He will be greatly missed by his family and many, many friends in the community who were touched by his beautiful art, friendly smile, and charismatic personality. Please join the Maldonado family for visitation from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side located at 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 09, 2019 at Saint Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary