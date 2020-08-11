Daniel McGarrigle

MCGARRIGLE, Daniel Age 61, a former Austinite who resided in Brady, TX, died Thursday, July 30, at Brownwood Regional Medical Center in Brownwood, TX, after a long illness. The son of MSgt. Joseph McGarrigle (US Army, Ret.) and the former Rose Marie Witt, Dan was born on March 30, 1959 in Landsdale, PA. He moved to Austin with his family as a child and spent much of his youth playing and exploring outdoors. Dan graduated from high school in Guadalajara, Mexico, and then studied at the University of Texas at Austin and Tarelton State University. He held a variety of jobs during his time in Austin, including several years as a sales associate at McMorris Ford. Dan was a great storyteller and a fabulous cook. He loved to fish, play his guitar, and spend time at the beach. In addition to being an excellent Frisbee golfer, he was fluent in Spanish and traveled extensively in Mexico. Dan's parents, his brother Michael, and Dido Lewis -- his former wife and the mother of his son -- predecease him. In addition to his son Joshua, and Joshua's partner Ashley Hereford, his survivors include his brothers Patrick and Tommy; his sister, Ilene; and his nieces and nephews Topaz McGarrigle, Julia Bond, Andrew Bond, and Brendan Bond. On behalf of Dan, the family would like to thank all of his friends in Texas and Mexico, especially Richard Todd of Austin and Larry Mann of Brady, for their many years of friendship and steadfast support for him. The family plans to hold an informal gathering of family and friends in memory of Dan when the current pandemic restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Central Texas Food Bank, PAWS From the Heart Animal Shelter in Brady, or the charity of your choice
.