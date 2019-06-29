|
WILLIAMS, Daniel Patrick On June 21st, 2019, Daniel Patrick Williams, loving father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on the morning of his 36th birthday. Daniel was born in 1983 in San Marcos, Texas and spent time calling Arlington, Austin, Corpus Christi, and Germany home. A veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Daniel was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant E-5 in 2005. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sonja Blair Vecchio, and survived by his father, John (LJ) Williams; son, Everett Michael Williams; partner, Cadence Skye Olivarez; brother, Joshua Adam Williams; sister, Karen (Miles) McLaughlin; niece and nephew, Lexes and Cooper McLaughlin; step-mother, Bridgette (Walter) Andrews, and countless additional family members and dear friends. Daniel will be deeply missed for his intelligence, selflessness, and brilliant sense of humor. A grave site service with military honors will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, July 1st, 2019 at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel's name to any charitable veteran's organization of your choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 29, 2019