|
|
PEREZ, Daniel Amaro Daniel Amaro Perez was born on April 13, 1955 in Round Rock Texas and passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65 on April 13, 2020 in his home in Round Rock Texas. When Daniel was still a child his parents moved their family to Belgium Wisconsin. He would attend Cedar Grove Belgium High School and was a varsity athlete playing both football and baseball. Daniel graduated high school in 1974 and went on to study at Moraine Park Technical College later that fall. At a summer dance in 1976 Daniel met a woman named Mary Kirmse, they married a few years later and had two children together, Eric and Leah. Even though the marriage only lasted a few years Mary and Daniel remained good friends until the time of his death. Daniel gave as much as he could to his children. He was a baseball coach for Eric's little league teams, and a bike riding partner for his daughter. The three of them would often go to the local parks and play tennis, or go swimming at the public pool. In the summer months Daniel and the kids would have water gun fights in the front yard. They would grill out and play backyard baseball with the neighbor children. Daniel would invite any child on the block looking to play to get in on the fun, he would always have a smile on his face and a laugh so infectious it could warm any heart. Daniel loved to golf, he and his son would visit Hawthorne Hills weekly. Daniel was a fierce competitor and never shy about delivering a little playful banter. Daniel also loved to play ping pong, he had a table in the basement of his home. He and his children would play for hours, long into the night, laughing and listening to classic rock. Starting in 1979 Daniel began a job at Miller Brewing as a machinist. Daniel would work there for 31 years and in the spring of 2010 he retired. He would stay in Wisconsin for only a few more years before deciding to move back to his hometown Round Rock Texas. He would spend the rest of his retirement years enjoying time with family and friends. Mr. Perez is survived by his children Eric and Leah Perez; brothers Vincent (Janie) Perez, Gonzalo (Lupe) Perez, Manuel (Velma) Perez, John (Martha) Perez, Willie (Jackie) Perez; sisters Minnie (Joe) Ojeda, Mary (Scott) Hartwig, Margret (Hans) Bruhn. Daniel is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Perez is preceded in death by his parents Bicente and Maria Cruz Perez, brother Albert "Sonny" Perez Sr. and niece Victoria Rentmeester. A celebration of life is being planned for this summer.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2020