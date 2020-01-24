|
HUNSICKER, Daniel Ray Daniel Ray Hunsicker, 53, passed away on January, 12th 2020 due to heartbreak after losing his soulmate of 32 years in April of 2019. Native to Lake Charles, Louisiana, he was a lifelong cajun who found a family and a home in Texas. Daniel was a proud Eagle Scout, a supporter of Boy Scout Troop 86, a dedicated family man, and one of God's most beloved children. He was adored by everyone who knew him, he was a constant source of light and laughter for his family and friends. He is survived by his father Willis Hunsicker, his brothers Steve, Jeff, and Perry Hunsicker, his sister Patty Baird, his daughters Aarica Fitch and Jessica Cheatam, his son Daniel James Hunsicker, and his four grandchildren. A memorial will be held at the Grace Covenant Church loft on Friday, January 24th from 11am to 1pm. An honorary ceremony will be held on his birthday, Sunday, January 26th, from 4pm until evening, at the home of his eldest daughter Aarica Fitch.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 24, 2020