HENSHAW, Daniel Stewart Daniel "Dan" Stewart Henshaw, Sr (USAF Colonel Retired), 96 years old, died in Austin, Tx on March 31st, 2019. Dan was born June 9th, 1922, in Raton Pass, NM and grew up in Long Beach, CA. Colonel "Dan" had his first distinguished and highly decorated career in the Air Force flying C47's in WWII over Europe, B29s over Korea, B47's during their program and B52's, becoming a Deputy Commander of Operations until retirement. His second career was serving his fellow man through volunteer works largely initiated by his beloved St. Matthew's Church including Angel House food kitchen, Casa Marianella, Austin Food Bank, Settlement Club, Kairos Prison Outreach program and serving as President of the Austin Habitat for Humanity, even volunteering up until shortly before his passing. He is survived by his soul mate, Mary Lou Henshaw, of 73 years and three remaining children: Son Eric Henshaw, Daughters Madeline Henshaw, Lisa Sisemore, and his grandchildren Grant Sisemore, Chris Neal, Ashley Sisemore, Joshua Neal, Piper Sisemore, Ben Henshaw, Savannah Henshaw, and great grandchildren Tripp Sisemore, Henry Sisemore, Cole Sisemore, Layla Neal and Alana Neal. His egalitarian and inquisitive ways endeared him to all he met. He never met a stranger or a person he didn't like. He will by sorely missed. Dan's memorial service will be held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church on Saturday April 27th @ 1:30pm. There will be full military honors following in the Memorial Garden and a reception in Huffman Hall. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity of Austin or Settlement Club of Austin. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary