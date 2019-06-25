GRYSEN, Daniel James Daniel James Grysen, 34, of Austin, Texas was taken by Jesus to Heaven on June 20, 2019 after a long battle with metastatic melanoma. He was born August 14, 1984 in Houston, Texas and graduated in 2003 from Cypress Falls High School. Daniel earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas in Austin in 2007. He worked as an analyst for CarMax in Richmond, Virginia and moved to Austin, Texas in 2018 after his cancer diagnosis. Daniel will be remembered for his witty humor, kind heart, intelligence, and his desire to live meaningfully and off the grid. He questioned the validity of nearly every accepted norm. He was a minimalist who valued relationships over things and brought many interesting ideas to conversations. He loved traveling to see family and friends and being outdoors. Daniel hiked most of the Appalachian Trail in 2017. He was always ready for a new adventure. Daniel is survived by his parents, Cameron and Judy Grysen, his sisters, Katie Grysen Stewart (Ryan) and Lisa Grysen Herman (Josh), brother Michael Grysen (KayLynn), nephew Braeden Stewart, nieces Hannah Stewart, Abigail Herman, Elizabeth Herman, and Leah Stewart, who loved their Uncle Daniel so much. He was preceded in death by his son Austin James Grysen. Daniel loved his family and friends, who will miss him so very much but are rejoicing that he is no longer suffering. God pursued Daniel, and he accepted Jesus as his Savior in September of 2018. He stayed strong until the end, confident that "God has my back." Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary