In loving memory of Danny Joe Reed 18 March 1956 21 July 2019 It has been one year since God took you into his loving arms. We love and miss you; you are always in our heart. We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life, we loved you dearly; in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you; you did not go alone. For part of us went with you the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories; your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you, your always at our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same. But God calls us one by one; the chain will link again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store