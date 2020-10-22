NICHOLS, Danny Lee Danny Lee Nichols, of Smithville, passed away, October 1, 2020 at the age of 53. Danny was born in Smithville, Texas to James B. "Sonny" Nichols and Dorothy Weaver Nichols on July 1, 1967. He was preceded in death by his father "Sonny" Nichols; sister, Connie Leigh Nichols; and grandparents, Nouell E. "Bill" Nichols and Amy Alta Adcock Nichols, L.Z. "Elzie" Weaver and Josie Kelly Weaver. Danny is survived by his mother, Dorothy Weaver Nichols; sister, Brenda Nichols Fehlker (David); brother, James D. Nichols (Lisa Lott); daughter, Lanie Meekins; the love of his life, Brianna Vinklarek (and her son, Layne Kimball), his dog, Sadie; numerous extended family and many friends. Visitation was on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Marrs Jones Funeral Home, All Faiths of the Pines Chapel, and the graveside service was Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville, Texas. Please visit Danny's memorial page at www.marrsjonesfuneralhome.com
to view his photo tribute and share memories with his family.