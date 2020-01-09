|
DESHAY, Daphne Evette Daphne Evette DeShay 55, of Austin died Tuesday, December 31st. She was born in Austin, TX on May 21, 1973, a daughter of Hallie (Varnell) DeShay, Sr. and the late William Arthur Whitley. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, January 11th Rosewood Avenue Baptist Church, Austin, Texas. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, January 10th.. Go to www.alcbf.com for further information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020