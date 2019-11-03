|
|
ALEXANDER, Darrell Bern Darrell Bern Alexander, 60, of Austin, died Tuesday, October 29th. He was born in Austin, TX on December 30, 1958, a son of Dorothy Jewel (Earls) and the late Hoover Herman Alexander, Sr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11 AM on Wednesday, November 6th at Olivet Baptist Church with Pastor Edward Fleming officiating. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 6 PM on Tuesday, November 5th. Interment at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019