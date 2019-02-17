PETRICK, Darla Darla Ann Petrick Bayliss, beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister passed away February 7, 2019. Darla was born on December 13, 1962 to Joseph and Mary Ann Petrick in Pasedena, TX. Darla spent her childhood in Pasedena, Carrolton, Baton Rouge, and finally in Austin where she attended and graduated from LBJ High School. After school, she worked at Temple Inland for 22 years. During that time, she met Brian Bayliss and they married in 1999. In 2008, Brian and Darla moved to Mt. Juliet Tennessee with their son Bryce who she was very proud of and loved very much. Bryce was the passion and joy of her life. Darla loved her family, UT football, the show Nashville (on which she was an Extra), her many friends in Austin and Nashville and her pets. Darla was well known for making everyone feel like family by providing an abundance of laughter and love when you were around her. She will forever be loved and missed by her husband Brian Bayliss and their son Bryce; father Joe Petrick (Austin); brother, David (Cynthia) Petrick (Austin); nephews Michael and Shea; in laws, Barbara and A.C. Donnell (El Paso) as well as numerous loving Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends both in Austin and Mt. Juliet. Darla was preceded in death by her beloved mother Mary Ann and bother Darryl whom she missed everyday. A memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 22, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3003 Northland Dr., Austin, TX. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any animal/rescue shelter of your choice or to Darla's favorite Pitbull rescue www.vrcpitbull.com using the "In Memory of Donation". Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary