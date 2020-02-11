|
|
CLEMONS, Darlene Harper Age 72, passed away on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at her home in Austin, Texas. She was born February 19th, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to Alex Harper Jr. and Frankie Evelyn Lewis. She graduated high school from the Manheim American High School, in Manheim Germany in May 1964. She earned a BA in Social Work from the University of Texas at Austin in 1969. While married to Olin Benjamin Clemons for thirty three years they would raise two children David Harper Clemons of Penland, North Carolina and Dana Harper Clemons of Austin, Texas. She was a constant pillar of support and love in their lives. She dedicated her career to helping others through decades of vocational rehabilitation counseling and hospice social work. Darlene enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, art, a good mystery, and the company of her friends and family. Her humor, quick wit, generosity, advocacy, and friendship enriched the lives of many. A memorial celebration of Darlene's life will be held on February 18th at 3:00pm at David's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The chapel is located at 2211 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 11, 2020