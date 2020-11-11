GAHM, Darline The family of Darline Gahm of Bastrop, Texas, is saddened to announce her passing on November 6, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born to Mamie and Clarence Lindsey on January 17, 1935, in Laurens, Iowa. In 1953, she married John H. Gahm of Rolfe, Iowa, and started raising their family on a small farm. Darline's exceptional skills as an avid gardener, seamstress, and cook were put to the test raising their six children. When the family moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, in 1970, Darline obtained her cosmetology license and opened the first beauty shop in the community. Upon retiring, she and John moved aboard their 5th wheel RV and spent seven years exploring the country, from Alaska to the Florida Keys. Later, they settled in Weiser, Idaho, once again enjoying a large garden and fruit orchard. Failing health brought them to Bastrop, Texas, in 2011, to be near family, and Darline once again filled their yard with vegetables and beautiful flowers. Darline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years and her oldest son, David. She is survived by daughters Cynthia (Rob) of Montrose, Colorado, Debra (Terry) of Red Rock, Texas, sons Steven (Diane) of Sun City, Arizona, Michael (Mike) of Augusta, Georgia, and Douglas (Deborah) of Glendale, Arizona. She also leaves ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Following a private family celebration of life, her ashes will be interred with those of her husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, at a later date.



