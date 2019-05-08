Home

AUSTIN, Darline Loretta Mrs. Darline Loretta (Vaughn) Austin, of Howell, Michigan, born on September 16, 1945 in Paris, Tennessee, to Alice (Peyton) Bowers and Charles Samuel Vaughn, passed away at age 73 on April 27, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. Darline graduated from Howell High School in 1963. She was in the Real Estate industry at Century 21 - Austin & Associates as a Real Estate Broker until retiring in 2013. Darline was the beloved wife of Keith Austin. She is survived by her mother, Alice; her husband, Keith; her son, Jeffrey; her daughter, Brenda; and her grandson, Drake. She enjoyed travel, crafts and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. She attended Unity Church Of The Hills. Friends and family members may attend the Celebration Of Life on Thursday, May 9 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Unity Church Of The Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin, Texas, 78750.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2019
