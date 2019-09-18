|
|
HUDGINS, Darrel Arliss "Hutch" Darrel Arliss "Hutch" Hudgins was born on January 30 th, 1954, at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio to Mary Lou Hudgins and Albert Arliss Hudgins. He grew up traveling the country and the world during his father's military career going to Germany and the Philippines as well as many Air Force Bases in the states. His later childhood was spent growing up in Sherman, before moving to Austin where he graduated from Lanier High School. He started his career painting computer equipment before starting his own collision repair shop in 1979. He successfully ran Hutch's Body Shop for 40 years starting in Austin and moving to Cedar Park in 1989. Hutch enjoyed spending his free time with his drag boat racing crew, tending to his farm animals and acreage, and getting all his family together for the family reunions. His wit and smile are unforgettable. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Mary Lou Hudgins, and is survived by his father Albert Arliss Hudgins and his 3 boys and their families: Joshua Arliss "Josh" Hudgins and wife Michelle, Jeremiah Andrew "Jay" Hudgins, Dustin Anthony Hudgins and wife Christina, Grandchildren Zachariah Arliss "Zac" Hudgins, Timothy Joshua "Tim" Hudgins, Luke Edward Hudgins, Shelby Reigh Hudgins, Brianne Leigh Hudgins, Andrew Arliss Hudgins, Kenzie Cannel Hudgins, and Dylan Anthony Hudgins as well as countless cousins and friends. Pallbearers named were Josh Hudgins, Jay Hudgins, Dustin Hudgins, Frank Carter, Charles Wilson, Clayton Smith, Chad Smith, and Brock Huddleston. Honorary pallbearers are Zac Hudgins, Tim Hudgins, Luke Hudgins, Andrew Hudgins, and Dylan Hudgins. The visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday September 19, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be conducted Friday September 20 at 10 AM at Hill Country Fellowship Church in Burnet. Interment will follow at Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Hutch may be made to the Hill Country Community Foundation. Condolences may be offered to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com Arrangements entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home Burnet, Texas
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 18, 2019