KIDD, Darrell Darrell Kidd, 76, beloved Husband, was called to his eternal resting place on November 22, 2020. He entered this world on June 21,1944 in Loyal Valley, TX, born to Amos and Amye Kidd. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, brother Willie Kidd, sister Alice Kidd Meierant, and niece Martha Nipps. He is survived by his partner of 43 years, Robert (Bob) Dean, great niece Amy Eikner, great nephew Tommy Nipps, God Daughter Tamie Dean, and several cousins and great nieces and nephews. Darrell served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He was in the Philippines and was later stationed at Bergstrom AFB, where he would service President LBJ's plane. He was a hairdresser for 50 years, the last 30 years at Michael's Hair Co., and throughout that time made many friends who became like family to him. He may have talked tough, but he had a big heart and genuinely cared about his friends and family. He will be sorely missed by all of them. A private family graveside service was held on Friday, November 27 at Bethel Cemetery, Katemcy, TX. Due to current conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date when safe for friends and family to gather. In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
