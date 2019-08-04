|
HEGTVEDT, Dave Dave Hegtvedt passed away at his home on Saturday July 27, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. Dave was born in Mason City, Iowa to Palma and Eddie Hegtvedt on August 28, 1939. He attended Country School and enjoyed telling his children and grandchildren he had to walk uphill both ways to school in the snow with no shoes. This would always bring a smile to his face as he loved to joke around. Dave graduated from Mason City High School and married Marilyn Fiala on August 9, 1959. Dave and Marilyn raised 4 children: Tami (Nourie), Tim, Toni (Sullivan), and Tory. Dave retired from Met. Life Insurance in Amarillo, Texas. He enjoyed the game of golf, casinos, and having a cold beer with family and friends. The family will celebrate Dave's life on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 12:30 at Hillside Free Will Baptist Church in Cedar Park, Texas. Burial will be held at a later date. Due to limited Church hours, please contact family members prior to sending memorials or flowers. Thank you!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019