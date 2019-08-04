Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Hegtvedt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Hegtvedt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dave Hegtvedt Obituary
HEGTVEDT, Dave Dave Hegtvedt passed away at his home on Saturday July 27, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. Dave was born in Mason City, Iowa to Palma and Eddie Hegtvedt on August 28, 1939. He attended Country School and enjoyed telling his children and grandchildren he had to walk uphill both ways to school in the snow with no shoes. This would always bring a smile to his face as he loved to joke around. Dave graduated from Mason City High School and married Marilyn Fiala on August 9, 1959. Dave and Marilyn raised 4 children: Tami (Nourie), Tim, Toni (Sullivan), and Tory. Dave retired from Met. Life Insurance in Amarillo, Texas. He enjoyed the game of golf, casinos, and having a cold beer with family and friends. The family will celebrate Dave's life on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 12:30 at Hillside Free Will Baptist Church in Cedar Park, Texas. Burial will be held at a later date. Due to limited Church hours, please contact family members prior to sending memorials or flowers. Thank you!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dave's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.