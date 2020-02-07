|
BURNHAM, David Alan David Alan Burnham was born in Austin, Texas on June 9, 1959 to Lois and James Burnham. David died December 31, 2019 after a series of medical problems. David graduated from LBJ High School in 1977 and attended the University of Texas. He worked at Texas Instruments and the Internal Revenue Service from where he later retired. David loved to travel and take pictures. He also did some storm chasing. He enjoyed different foods and computer games. Preceding him in death were his mother, father, half-brother (Charles Fisher) and nephew (Garrett Burnham). David is survived by his brother, Darrell Burnham and his wife Colleen of Round Rock; half-sisters, Mary Wingo of Leander and Kathryn Kendrick and her husband Gerald Kendrick of Dallas; along with Charles Fisher's wife, Pam Fisher of Austin. A memorial service will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville at 1:00 p.m., February 8, 2020.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 7, 2020