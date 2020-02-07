Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Burnham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alan Burnham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Alan Burnham Obituary
BURNHAM, David Alan David Alan Burnham was born in Austin, Texas on June 9, 1959 to Lois and James Burnham. David died December 31, 2019 after a series of medical problems. David graduated from LBJ High School in 1977 and attended the University of Texas. He worked at Texas Instruments and the Internal Revenue Service from where he later retired. David loved to travel and take pictures. He also did some storm chasing. He enjoyed different foods and computer games. Preceding him in death were his mother, father, half-brother (Charles Fisher) and nephew (Garrett Burnham). David is survived by his brother, Darrell Burnham and his wife Colleen of Round Rock; half-sisters, Mary Wingo of Leander and Kathryn Kendrick and her husband Gerald Kendrick of Dallas; along with Charles Fisher's wife, Pam Fisher of Austin. A memorial service will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville at 1:00 p.m., February 8, 2020.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Download Now