HART, David Alan David Alan Hart, 56, passed away peacefully in his home on October 10, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Dave was born in Slidell, Louisiana in 1963, to Marion W. Hart (Webb) and Andrea Hart (Andy). He graduated from Louisiana State University, and worked in various insurance company and consulting positions in Florida and Massachusetts before settling in Houston then Lakeway, Texas. Dave was a beloved son, brother, father, and husband; he was a friend to many, and always had a kind word and big smile for all. He loved sports, especially watching his daughters play, coaching youth basketball, playing basketball and golf, following LSU and the Saints, and keeping up with multiple fantasy sports leagues with his friends. His nurturing nature was apparent at all times, especially with his "girls" daughters Isabel and Brooke and wife Sue. He was the cook of the family, the gift giver, the tradition seeker, the pet acquirer and feeder, and always the host for family, friends, and neighbors. He created an atmosphere of fun and laughter for all. To his friends, Dave could be the life of the party, but also the steady rock, knowing when his support or kind words were needed without anything needing to be said. To his parents, brothers, and extended Hart and in-law families, he was the ever-smiling, supportive, considerate, and diplomatic force. He always made family gatherings a special time through his presence. Dave was truly a special and loved person and will be greatly missed. We take comfort that he will be joining and cared for by his big brother Mike in heaven, and that they both will take care of their baby sister Brenda for eternity. Dave is survived by his wife Sue (Albee) Hart, daughters Isabel and Brooke, parents Andy and Webb Hart, and brothers Tim (and wife Colleen) and Ben (and wife Jana), and nieces and nephews that he cherished and supported like his own. We will be holding a memorial service in Dave's honor on Thursday, Oct 17 at 5:00 pm, at Bee Creek United Methodist Church, 3000 Bee Creek Rd, Spicewood TX 78669. Donations may be made in Dave's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, https://www.pancan.org, or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 24, 2019