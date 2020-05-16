|
|
MAYBERRY, David Allen David Allen Mayberry, a servant of Jesus Christ, was called home to meet Jesus on the morning of May 10, 2020. David was a hard-working, Tennessee farm boy who found his way to Texas in 1987. David was forever meeting and talking with people and never met a stranger. He loved his Lord Jesus Christ, his wife Courtney, his family, his faithful German Shephard, Maggie, serving others, and fishing. David is preceded in death by his parents, Dow and Carrie Erin Richardson Mayberry, and siblings Charles Mayberry, Lynn Mayberry, Glynn Mayberry, Evelyn Mayberry Church and Jane Mayberry Smith. David is survived by his wife of 24 years, Courtney Mayberry, of Round Rock, Texas; two stepsons and their families: Chisholm Tate and his wife, Jennifer, of Houston Texas, and Brandon Tate and his wife, Michelle, of Waco, Texas; seven grandchildren: Collin Tate, Darian Tate, Jacob Tate, Cayden Tate, Kaitlyn Tate, Caroline Tate, and Zachary Tate; siblings: Ralph Mayberry of McKenzie, Tennessee, Betty Mayberry Martin of McKenzie, Tennessee, Jone Mayberry Kirksey and her husband Jackie of Huntingdon, Tennessee, Bill Mayberry and his wife Linda of McKenzie, Tennessee, Ruby Mayberry Berry of Atwood, Tennessee, Brenda Mayberry Underwood of Readyville, Tennessee, brother-in-law Bryan Shaw and his wife, Sheila of Milpitas, California, and brother-in-law Jack 'Bud' Shaw and his wife, Jackie of Red River, New Mexico; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. A memorial service for David will be held at Faith Missionary Baptist Church located at 1561 Sam Bass Road, Round Rock, Texas 78681 on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm, officiated by Donnie Rogers. We know David and Courtney are loved deeply by many; however, due to COVID-19 protocol and in adherence to social distancing, we are limited to 43 people in attendance. Therefore, a private memorial service will be held. We invite everyone to join the service virtually via Facebook. You can visit www.faithroundrock.com on Saturday for the link to view the service. A memorial service will be held in McKenzie, Tennessee with a date to be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in David's name to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2020