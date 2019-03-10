SAIN, David B. David B. Sain, Lieutenant Colonel, US Army (Retired) was born October 13, 1934 in Little Rock, Arkansas and passed away in Austin on Saturday, February 23, 2019 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Colonel Ben Sain and Jessie Cook Sain of Nashville, Arkansas, and his son, David Sain and daughter, Vera Sain. He is survived by his son, Steve Sain and grandchildren, Sarah and David Sain. He is also survived by relatives in Plano, Texas, Arkansas, and California. He leaves behind many friends throughout Texas. David graduated in 1952 from Marion Military Institute, Marion, Alabama, receiving a BS from Arkansas Tech University in 1956, and later an MS from the University of Kansas in Lawrence. Upon receiving his BS, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army-Branch Armor. In the next twenty plus years he served in tank battalions in Europe, the United States and Vietnam. He served as an advisor in Vietnam and on his second tour he was the operations officer of the 69th Tank Battalion, running road security (Route 19) from the top of the An Khe pass through the Man Yang pass into Pleiku. For service in Vietnam, he was awarded the Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, Army Commendation Medal with Badge. In his last assignment, he served as the Professor of Military Science at the University of Texas, an assignment he greatly enjoyed. After retiring from the military, he worked for ten years for United Van Lines in Sales and Marketing. David also worked part-time for the Texas Water Conservation Association. David was a long-time member of the Downtown Rotary Club and at one time, had over 19 years perfect attendance. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow and committee chairman. He was a former President and board member of the Austin Phoenix. David served three years on the Settlement Club Endowment Fund and was a former board member of Texas Caissons. He also served as a charter and board member of UT Quest. David was a parishioner of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. He was a devoted sports fan, having season tickets to UT Football since 1975 and UT Basketball since 1977. He was a member of the Longhorn Association. A Memorial in his honor will be held on Sunday, March 24th at 1:30pm at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church located at 8134 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX 78759 In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Settlement Home for Children 1600 Payton Gin Road, Austin, Texas 78758. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary