TOMKINS, David B. 1943 - 2019 David lost his courageous eight and a half year battle with prostate cancer on November 16, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1943 to David E. Tomkins and Eugenia Carol Bird Tomkins in Florence, S.C., where his father was stationed with the U.S. Army Air Corps during W.W. II. After the war, the family returned to their native state of Pennsylvania. They settled in Newcastle, where David attended elementary and middle school. They later moved to nearby Eastbrook, where David graduated from Laurel High School. In high school, David was the newspaper editor, played in the band and acted in the Senior Play. He was very active in the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 14, one of the youngest in Pa. After high school, David graduated from Penn State University, with a B.S. in Earth and Space Science/Secondary Education. He was a member of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, and joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating. He trained as an Intelligence Officer in San Angelo, and his first assignment was at San Vito dei Normanni, a N.A.T,O. base in Italy. While there in met his future wife, Sharon, a Peace Corps Volunteer teacher in Tunisia. They got married on May 16th, 1969, and were married for 50 and one half years. They have three children, Tamara in N.Y.C., Brian in Del Valle, Tex., and Kristianne in Austin. David's next assignment was Osan Air Base in S. Korea, where he served as the Air Force Special Security Officer. He worked at the National Security Agency for four years, and while there he studied for his M.A. in Geography, which he completed while working in San Antonio. After serving at N.S.A., David was stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines for two years, where he was the Air Force Special Security Officer. While in the Philippines he and Sharon were able to travel to many places in the Orient on space available flights with the Air Force. David was then assigned to San Antonio, where he and the family lived for three years. David was transferred to Ramstein Air Base in W. Germany in 1978, where he served as the Director of Security for U.S.A.F. Europe. Their daughter Kristie was born there, and the family lived there till 1982. He was then transferred to Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Tex., where he was stationed until his retirement as a Major in 1988. After retiring from the Air Force he worked in different capacities at the Governor's Division of Emergency Management in Austin, culminating in his selection as the Plans Unit Supervisor. He next worked as the Emergency Management Coordinator at the Texas Animal Health Commission from 2002 till his retirement in June of 2011, David loved to travel, and greatly enjoyed venturing all over Europe while living in Germany. The family, including David's mother visited Tunisia for a week, where Sharon had taught in the Peace Corps. He took our daughter Kristie back to Germany to see where she was born. He also loved travelling all over the U.S. and had visited all of the contiguous 48 states, including many National Parks. David is survived by his wife, Sharon, and his children Tamara, Brian and Kristianne. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrew. Anthony, Aaron, Athan, Aurora, and Alexandra. In addition, he is survived by his brothers Edward (Ted), Dwight, and Roger and their wives and children. David will be greatly missed by his family and friends. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 20, 2019