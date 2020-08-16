1/1
David Cardosa
1938 - 2020
CARDOSA, David David was born February 16, 1938 in La Bahía, part of historic Goliad, TX. David, 82, left this world peacefully August 11, 2020 after a 5-year battle with Alzheimers. He spent his childhood playing sports, swimming in the San Antonio River and helping support his family. In 1956, he joined the US Army out of a sense of patriotism and a means to help his family. Upon his return he met the love of his life, Lydia, and shared 60 wonderful years together. He was Darling to Lydia, Dad to his kids, Papaw to his beloved grandkids, and Chief to his Air Force buddies. David graduated in 1966 from the University of Houston where he earned a B.S. in Education. He worked at the Boys and Girls Club until he earned his degree then began his coaching career, with football being his favorite sport. While raising a family and working, he attained his Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Texas A&I University. David had a fulfilling career as a counselor, ultimately finishing at Austin High School. He also served 27 years in the Air Force Reserves as a Human Resources Intelligence (HUMINT) NCO/ Linguist/ Interrogator/Debriefer and proudly earned the title Chief Master Sergeant. While proud of his accomplishments, his top priority was always his family. Together, David and Lydia raised 4 children in Round Rock, Texas. Surviving him is his beloved wife, Lydia, children David (Kymn) Cardosa, Deanne (Rusty) Langford, Daryl (Courtney) Cardosa, and Dwayne (Elizabeth) Cardosa. In addition, he and Lydia have 8 grandchildren: Rylie, Grant, Colton, Kensley, Cline, Kate, Sammy, and Charlotte. Also surviving him are his siblings: Mabel Solis, Rosie Camacho, and Israel Cardosa and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents Manuel and Anita Cardosa and siblings Adan Cardosa, Eva Gonzalez, and Manuel Cardosa, Jr. David was a hard working and humble man who loved and led his family through the years. David loved being active and enjoyed the outdoors, including riding bikes and working out. He and Lydia traveled the world during retirement. Papaw could be seen showing his support at just about every sporting event/school program for his grandchildren. A funeral mass will take place at St. Williams Catholic Church, Round Rock, TX 78681, August 21, 2020 at 9:30 am. Father Henry Cuellar will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to one of these 2 worthy organizations. AGE of Central Texas, a program David and his family benefited from for 8 months. Donations can be made online at www.ageofcentraltx.org. Checks can be made out to AGE of Central Texas and sent to 3710 Cedar St Box 2, Austin, TX, 78705. Please list "In memory of David Cardosa" in the memo line. David was a proud supporter of St. Jude for 35 years. Donations can be made at www.stjudeshrine.org or mailed to St. Jude Shrine, 512 S. Saratoga Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
