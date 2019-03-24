ROGERSON, David Clinton David Clinton Rogerson, 83, of Austin, TX died March 19, 2019. He was born December 30, 1935 in Glen Dale, WV son of the late Charles Clinton and Louise Akins Rogerson. He was a graduate of Moundsville High School and West Virginia University. He retired as a Lt. Col in the US Army serving throughout the United States and three tours in Vietnam. David was a U.S. Army pilot and was awarded the Bronze star, the Air Medal with "V" Device and numeral 14, Master Army Aviator Badge and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. Following his military retirement he owned and managed numerous rental properties in the Fort Hood, TX area. David loved flying and continued piloting his own plane into 2019. David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Frances Martin Rogerson. Survivors also include sons Douglas Rogerson (Lorrie) of Plaquemine, LA, Clinton Rogerson (Cheryl) of Kingsland, TX, Scot Rogerson (Ed Keable) of Washington, DC and daughter Laurie Walls (Danny) of Palestine, TX, eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Robin Rogerson of CA and Philip Rogerson of MD. The family will hold a private Celebration of David's life in the summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chambers College of Business & Economics, West Virginia University Foundation, One Waterfront Place, 7th Floor, PO Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507-1650. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary