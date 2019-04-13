Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Daughetee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Daughetee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Daughetee Obituary
DAUGHETEE, David David Daughetee, 69, of Austin, TX passed away March 11, 2019, surrounded by his wife, daughter and sister. He is preceded in death by his parents Calvin and JoAnn Daughetee. David graduated from Arlington's Sam Houston High School in 1968. After graduating he enlisted in the US Navy and served honorably in Vietnam, the Philippines and Guam from 1968-1971. After returning home in 1971 David married the love of his life Claudia. Over the years he worked at Xerox, Harris Semiconductors and Advanced Micro Devices, most recently as a test systems engineer before retiring in 2014. David is survived by his wife, Claudia; daughter Hilary; grandchildren Kennedy, Thompson and Norah; and his siblings. In honor of David's beliefs and his love of music we will be holding a Celebration of Life at 3 PM on May 11, 2019 at David and Claudia's home. If you are a musician, please bring your instrument so that we can all play along together and celebrate him. Please RSVP to Hilary at 512-577-5895 to get the address and directions.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.