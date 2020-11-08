EDEN M.D., David Ellis David Ellis Eden, M.D. passed away at sunset on September 18, 2020 at his home in Driftwood, Texas surrounded by family and his beloved Pekingese Kris Kringle. He was born at the family farm in Purdy, Missouri October 15, 1940 to Waldo and Ruth Eden. The day was cold, and the house lacked electricity, so David was placed in the oven for warmth. The family is convinced that this is when he learned to say, "Now wait just a G-damn minute," a statement he often used at Capital Anesthesiology Association meetings (CAA) while pointing and shaking his finger, and a statement now remembered with amusement by partners who witnessed it. David graduated from Purdy High School where he was a star student and basketball player. He always wanted to be a veterinarian until one freezing winter night when he was assisting his veterinarian friend and discussing vet school, and the vet turned to him and said something like, "You are crazy David. Do you really want to spend the rest of your winter nights freezing your (you know what) off when you could be warm in a hospital? Go to medical school. He was a Beta Theta Pi during his undergraduate years at the University of Missouri, and graduated AOA (Alpha Omega Alpha) from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in 1967. David completed his rotating internship at Tripler Army Medical Center in 1968. Though David desired to be an obstetrician, the army had no use for one in Vietnam, so he was sent to OJT training in Anesthesia at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He was deployed to Vietnam in December 1968 where he was initially stationed at the 93rd Evacuation Hospital in Long Bien. Early in 1969, David was transferred to the 3rd Surgical Hospital where he provided anesthesia services and was the designated OBGYN for the army nurses and the Vietnamese employees. In March, his future wife, Rahel (no "c") Burke was deployed to the hospital as an ER nurse. They married in January 1971. David teased that his greatest joy during military service was being promoted from Captain to Major a few weeks before Rahel was promoted from 1st Lieutenant to Captain. Rahel's was inheriting his refrigerator when he was deployed back to the states in December 1969. In September of 1970, David began his anesthesiology residency at Walter Reed General Hospital where he met his best friend, anesthesiologist Dr. Denis Bowyer, who was on the teaching staff. At the completion of David's residency, he spent a year at Madigan Army Medical Center before retiring from the army in 1974 to move to Austin, Texas to join Dr. Dr. Denis Bowyer who had established Capital Anesthesiology Association (CAA) the year before. Dr. Dick Shoberg, Dr. Tony Seidenberg, and Dr. Wayne Porter, all members of David's residency class, also joined CAA at this time. David initially spent months sitting in the obstetrics department at Seton Holy Cross Hospital in order to establish epidural anesthesia, an effort that was immensely successful. At his retirement, Seton Family of Hospitals designated him the "Father of Epidural Anesthesia." Plaques are on display in the OB department at Seton Medical Center on West 38th Street. In 1978, David became Chief of Anesthesiology at Seton Medical Center, a position he held for 19 years. He also served as President of CAA for from 1999 to 2003. When he retired after 35 years of practice, Capital Anesthesiology Association designated him President Emeritus, the honorary president title he held until his death. David was an avid hunter since childhood, although squirrels and game birds were his choice game until January 1979 when he tried deer hunting with his 12-year-old daughter Mandy and six-year-old son Michael. These two were his best option of all his children to introduce to hunting. He legally shot three does and illegally had Mandy, who had never driven, successfully drive his Blazer with Michael to each location so he could load the deer. John Helsabeck, CEO of Seton, was involved in this. The three deer were hung from his garage door supports and the across the street neighbor was enlisted to help clean the deer. His big game hunting decisions and skills rapidly progressed, and he was successful in introducing hunting to his wife, daughter Jenny and son Michael, and to some of his younger CAA partners. David loved boating in his younger years and loved fishing SPI with Skipper Mock. He loved Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream which he ate every night before bedtime. When he was no longer able to eat, his mouth swab was dipped in it every evening until he was unable to swallow. He also loved his home-grown tomatoes, especially the Celebrity variety. When his Vascular Dementia progressed and he no longer remembered to plant them, his wife grew them. The tomatoes were small this year, but the plants provided him with tomatoes all summer. Those preceding David in death include his parents, Waldo and Ruth Eden; his brother Dr. James Eden, former Superintendent of Schools in Chillicothe, Missouri; sister Martha Eden Hamilton, brother-in-law Ernest Cowherd, grandson Jacob Fajuri; great, great nephew Quin Gary Tegerdine; and his great niece, Mary Grace Cowherd. David is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Rahel JoAnn Eden of Driftwood, Texas, their son Michael (Leslie) and children Tyler Yordy, and David and Samantha Eden of Driftwood, Texas; and their daughter Jennifer (Jenny) Eden Aldrete (Jorge) and children Isabella, J.D. and Maximo of Driftwood, Texas. He is survived by his ex-wife and long-time family friend, Juanita Cox Fox (D'Arcy) of Saint Lewis, Missouri and David's and Juanita's daughters Amber Eden Matassa (Michael) of Long Island, New York; Carmen Eden and daughters D'Arcy and Gabrielle George of Frontenac, Missouri; and daughter Amanda (Mandy) Eden Fajuri (Sami) and son Smith of Chicago, Illinois. He is survived by his sister Mary Jeanette Cowherd of Purdy Missouri, Brother Jonathan Eden (Tammy) of Bastrop, Texas, sister-in-law Martha Eden of Marshall, Missouri, and brother-in-law Joe Hamilton of Marshall, Missouri. Graveside services with military honors were held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant (family) Cemetery in Butterfield (Purdy/Cassville), Missouri, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville with John Cowherd conducting the services. The Family thanks nephew John Cowherd for his grace and courage in holding the service while dealing with the tragic loss of his 18-year-old daughter Mary Grace. Rahel will be eternally grateful to son Michael for moving into the family home and helping to provide incredible care for David during his last six months; Leslie Eden for cooking meals, shopping and being wonderfully supportive of Michael and family; daughter Jenny and husband Jorge Aldrete for providing incredible care, meals, and other needs; and daughters Amber Eden Matassa, Carmen Eden and Mandy Eden Fajuri for visiting as often as possible and offering the same great support and care. The family gives special thanks to David's neurologist, Dr. David Morledge for providing great medical care and for ordering the U-Step walker for David which gave David an extra three months of walking. We thank Pritt from Care Austin for providing companionship to David several hours a week before Covid. We will be eternally grateful for Hospice Austin and the exemplary care and support given to David and family by David's hospice nurse, Carol Sadderwhite, and special caregivers Amber Boggs and Jack Harris. Neighbors Debi and Wayne Patterson (best neighbors ever) were always available the past two years to offer emotional support and shopping services, and to deal with our yard, gate, pool and other maintenance problems. Veterinarian Kate Oliver was incredibly supportive in the care of our two blind Pekingese and was loving and kind when David's hunting dog Bailey needed to be put down the week before David's death. We would also like to thank family best friends Dr. Dennis Bowyer and Don Holladay for toasting David on the day of his funeral at 1pm with Scotch. David would have loved that. We also thank Denis and Toni Bowyer, Don and Judy Holladay, Chuck and Margaret Standifer, and Johanna Tuttle for being best friends and providing meals, and thank Hays County fireman (and builder) Cory Pavlica for helping us adapt the house to David's needs.



