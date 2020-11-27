FISHER, David Eugene Age 71 of Austin, Texas passed away on November 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Lee Fisher and Felicita Salazar Fisher; sister, Marquerite Paysse. David is survived by his children, David L. Fisher, Jennifer Gonzales, Joe Roberts, Misty League, Michael League; grandchildren, David Lee Fisher, William League, Christopher Ehrlich, Katherine Ehrlich. Visitation 10:00 am 12:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress with Funeral Service to begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com