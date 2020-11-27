1/1
David Eugene Fisher
FISHER, David Eugene Age 71 of Austin, Texas passed away on November 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Lee Fisher and Felicita Salazar Fisher; sister, Marquerite Paysse. David is survived by his children, David L. Fisher, Jennifer Gonzales, Joe Roberts, Misty League, Michael League; grandchildren, David Lee Fisher, William League, Christopher Ehrlich, Katherine Ehrlich. Visitation 10:00 am 12:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress with Funeral Service to begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
5124421446
