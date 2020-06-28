David Head
HEAD, David David Head 52, passed away June 1st in Cedar Park Texas. David is preceded in death by his father Raymond Head II and his birth mother Linda Waters. David is survived by his daughter's Reagan Head and Allison Head, his mother Patricia Head, his sisters Lisa (Gary) McBride, Tami (Jim) Wood, and his brothers Raymond Head III and Todd Head. David had strong passions, appetites and opinions and he loved deeply with his big heart, especially with his family. A memorial service will be held in a few months.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.
