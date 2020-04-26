|
|
HEBERLING, David Paul David Paul Heberling, plant, book, and weather enthusiast, passed away on April 14, 2020, in Austin, TX. David was born January 26, 1951 in Huntingdon, PA to Louise and Paul Heberling. He received his undergraduate degree in English Literature from Juniata College and his Masters Degree, also in English Literature, from the University of Arizona. David also spent time at Richmond College in London where he met the mother of his children. A teenage David once informed his mother that he wanted to be a "Renaissance man." How many teenagers even know what this is, much less desire it as their goal in life? However, David would pursue this goal with enthusiasm. David had an innate curiosity and was passionately interested in many things, usually in short, but obsessed, bursts. Astronomy, space travel, chemistry, fossils, rocks and stones, philosophy, astrology, theatre, guitar, photography, his many collections these were all obsessions at one time or another, often lasting for a few months or a few years. There were, however, a few constants in David's life: teaching, landscaping, and weather. Weather was an endless source of fascination and a topic he could expound on for an hour at a time; most conversations would usually begin with a weather report. David enjoyed two long careers. The first was as a high school English teacher at St. Stephens Episcopal School in Austin, TX. He was active in early sustainability efforts and helped found the Environmental Action Group, which still thrives in a different form today. His children also attended the school, where they had the pleasure of hearing from their friends and classmates about all the quirky things Mr. Heberling was doing. After 21 years of teaching, David decided to turn a hobby into a career and began Prairie Wood Landscaping. David's true passion was landscaping and he happily spent the majority of his hours in his own backyard or someone else's, single-handedly making the world a more beautiful place. He was a recognized expert in Xeriscaping and served in the leadership of the Native Plant Society of Texas. Spending time with his plants was something David enjoyed until his very last, blending his gardening with his myriad other interests. Throughout his life, David was a true Renaissance man. David is survived by his parents Paul and Louise Heberling of Huntingdon, PA; his sister Judy Heberling and brother-in-law Michael Husband of Huntingdon, PA; his brother Scott Heberling and sister-in-law Diana Hubsch of Pittsburgh, PA; his daughter Natalie Heberling of Golden, CO; his son Paul Heberling and daughter-in-law Katie Wallat, and grandsons Will and Alex Heberling of Denver, CO. As travel is difficult at this time, no memorial has been scheduled. In lieu of flowers please consider making a charitable contribution to one of David's passions, either the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center or the Native Plant Society of Texas. Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center - https://www.wildflower.org/donate Native Plant Society of Texas - https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/npsot-donate Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020