HIGHFILL, David Stuart David Stuart Highfill, 62, of Austin, Texas, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident. He had just had a glorious day on the golf course and was returning home. David was born in Midland, Texas on September 7, 1956 to Mary Katherine and James Edwin Highfill. He was preceded in death by his cherished cousin, Pam Adkins. David is survived by his parents, Katherine and stepfather, Orvalle Sibert, James Edwin Highfill and his wife, Gwen, his beloved best friend and brother, Mark Highfill, stepbrothers, David Sibert (Marian), Michael Sibert, and a loving stepsister, Sarah. He also survived by his adoring aunts and uncle, Pat Frawley (John) and Reba Stoddard (Bud), Robert Highfill, and a plethora of cousins. He was a graduate of NLR Northeast High School (Class of 75) and attended Austin Community College. David was the head bartender for the famous Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas for 38 years. He was also a skilled musician. As a drummer, he was a fixture on the Austin music scene for over 40 years, even playing in Europe. David, also known as "Dave the Rave", played with Stevie Ray Vaughn and once opened for blues singer, Toni Price. At The Driskill Hotel, David was the "Celebrity Bartender to the Celebrities". People would flock to the bar to hear David regale them with stories. When the book, A History of the Driskill Hotel-The Grande Dame of Austin was published, there was a chapter devoted to David, where he was described as "a mainstay of the hotel who helped bring life and good memories to thousands of customers." He was featured on an episode of "The Best Bars in America" and also appeared on the Travel Channel episode "Austin" and was interviewed by Samantha Brown. David had a smile that could light up any room. He was a joyful person loved by everyone that met him. David loved to golf, fish, and travel. He especially loved traveling with his brother, surfing all through Latin America. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Roller-Owens Funeral Home, 5509 John F. Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116. Entombment will be private. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116. Donations may be made to Park Hill Presbyterian Church or to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019