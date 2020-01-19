Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church (FELC)
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Klumpp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Klumpp


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Klumpp Obituary
KLUMPP, David J. David J. Klumpp was born to Elmer Klumpp and Alice (nee Winter) in Buffalo, New York, on April 9, 1934. He grew up on the family farm in Appleton, New York. To begin his career as a Lutheran pastor, he earned master's degrees of Divinity and Sacred Theology. He was the Oklahoma University campus pastor at University Lutheran Church in Norman, Oklahoma, for thirty years. After that, he served as staff at the Synod of the ELCA, as part-time interim pastor at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chickasha, Oklahoma, and part-time pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in rural Elgin, Texas. David died at the Hospice Austin Christopher House on January 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marian, daughter Karen, son Joel, and numerous grandchildren. David was a life-long learner and loved reading about theology and philosophy. A memorial service will be held at First English Lutheran Church (FELC) in Austin, Texas, at 3:00 pm on February 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FELC.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -