KLUMPP, David J. David J. Klumpp was born to Elmer Klumpp and Alice (nee Winter) in Buffalo, New York, on April 9, 1934. He grew up on the family farm in Appleton, New York. To begin his career as a Lutheran pastor, he earned master's degrees of Divinity and Sacred Theology. He was the Oklahoma University campus pastor at University Lutheran Church in Norman, Oklahoma, for thirty years. After that, he served as staff at the Synod of the ELCA, as part-time interim pastor at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Chickasha, Oklahoma, and part-time pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in rural Elgin, Texas. David died at the Hospice Austin Christopher House on January 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marian, daughter Karen, son Joel, and numerous grandchildren. David was a life-long learner and loved reading about theology and philosophy. A memorial service will be held at First English Lutheran Church (FELC) in Austin, Texas, at 3:00 pm on February 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FELC.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020