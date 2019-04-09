|
POUND, David Lee May 15, 1946 - April 3, 2019 David Pound of Austin, Texas peacefully joined his Lord April 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. David was born on May 15, 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his loving family, wife Pat, son James, his brother Dean and wife Aixa, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. David was a commercial artist, and produced his own work in a wide range of media including pen and ink, oil pastels, encaustics, wood-burning, sculpture, and costuming. He also drove for Capital Metro. He had a keen eye for everything beautiful in the worldbutterflies, flowers, birdsand shared his observations through artwork. He was a loving and ever-kind husband, father, uncle, and friend. He will surely be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial service will be on April 27, 2019, 10AM, at Northwest Hills United Methodist Church, 7050 Village Center Drive, Austin, Texas 78731.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 9, 2019