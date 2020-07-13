1/1
David Lerma Peña
1955 - 2020
PEÑA, David Lerma David Lerma Peña, 64, of Bastrop, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Austin, Texas. David Lerma Peña was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Alberto Rangel and Genoveva (Lerma) Peña on November 7, 1955. He married Margarita Cervantez on January 1, 1979 in Elim Church, Austin Texas. He attended school in Corpus Christi, Texas and Dripping Springs, Texas. David graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos Texas. He worked as a director of Adult Services at Austin Recovery, Texan War on Drugs and executive director, founder and CEO of Texas Reach Out, Inc. (dba Texas Reach Out Ministries) for 20 years. He was involved in Kairos Ministries, Jubilee Ministries, The God of Hope Ministries, and Prison Fellowship, to name a few, along with keeping a close relationship with all the supporting Churches of Texas Reach Out. Yes, David responded to the Call, just like Matthew did in Matthew 9:9, and yes, he followed him. David enjoyed his family, fishing, and hunting. He loved to laugh and tell stories. One of his favorite stories was Christmas Eve, when it was Christmas story time with the grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. What an event that was. The second event was our "Jesus Is the Reason for The Season" Christmas event with all TROM residents and volunteers. The event celebrated by and very special to David and Margie was Resurrection Day. David Peña is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margarita Peña; two sons: Bobby and wife, Amy Cervantez, Michael and wife, Rosetta Cervantez; daughter, Rosemarie Macias, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Garcia; 14 grandchildren: Rebekah, Jennifer, Sarah, Nathaniel and Caleb Macias, Leanne Cervantez, Roseanne Cervantez, Michael Cervantez, Ignacio Garcia, Erica Garcia Figueroa, and Alyssa Garcia, Nicoli Cervantez, Stevan Cervantez, Tomas Cervantez; 22 great-grandchildren; older brother, Joe Lerma Peña; nephew, Joe Peña, II., and wife, Maria Salud Peña; nephew, Chris Peña; niece, Julie Morales and husband, Miguel, and their 4 children; nephew Ruben Garcia Jr. and wife, Geneva Garcia, nieces: Ruby Garcia, Darlene Hayes and husband, Rick; Aurora Hernandez, and many more nieces and nephews; aunt, Delfina Molina and husband, Roberto; numerous cousins on the Peña's side and plenty more on Lerma side of family. David is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lydia Peña Salinas; and son, Ignacio A. Garcia. David's viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 East Highway 71, Bastrop, Texas 78602. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Christian Life Austin Church, 4700 West Gate Blvd, Austin, Texas 78745. Burial will follow at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park, 6300 W. William Cannon Dr, Austin, Texas 78749. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Texas Reach Out, Inc., P.O. Box 17006, Austin, Texas 78760. The family of David Lerma Peña wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to St. David's Hospital South Austin, Covenant Presbyterian Church, All Saints Presbyterian Church, Austin Bible Church, Austin Christian Fellowship (ACF), Christian Life Church, Austin Community Church, Grace and Peace, Hill Country Bible, Four 7 Church, Real Church, all the foundations', individual donors', and volunteers that labor alongside work projects, with the men and women of Texas Reach Out Ministries. David loved all the volunteers he encountered daily; he would get so excited to be able to bring volunteers together with the residents. His greatest reward has always been to please the Lord, David would ask God daily to help him love the people he served.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bastrop Providence Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Christian Life Austin Church
Funeral services provided by
Bastrop Providence Funeral Home - Bastrop
2079 Highway 71 East
Bastrop, TX 78602
(512) 308-9188
Memories & Condolences
July 12, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to Margie and the family. Your in our thoughts and Prayers.
Diana Kelly, Nicole & Samantha Hinojosa
Diana Kelly
Friend
July 12, 2020
2019 BBQ Fundraiser
David was humble, true, authentic, bold and an inspiration. Having known him has been a tremendous blessing and gift. We rejoice knowing that he is in Heaven.
David believed in Jesus who said:
"I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die."
Tron and Retha Isaksen
Friend
July 12, 2020
Oh, Margie. Wasn't he handsome when you married him! And, you, radiant. In every one of these photos, I see the love of Christ and a gentleness in his eyes. In you, I see a beaming smile, and a beauty that shines just a brightly inside as on your face. You been blessed with a long and loving marriage, and a huge family to carry on the love of your relationship with David. Men of such caliber are rare. In all the many lives he touched, he will be missed greatly, but I know it is you who will miss his love the most. May Jesus hold you in his loving arms until you meet Him, and until you join your beloved David, who waits for you.
Kathy Wommack
Coworker
July 12, 2020
I've only known David a short while, but David was truly a friend and a positive example of how and what my life could be. The kingdom of Yahweh has gained a new angel and a true soldier for Yahshua's army. My prayers and blessings to Margie and the entire Pena family. Rest In Peace my friend, and just like the last words you spoke to me last time we talked, I love you brother. Shalom
Juan Rivera (John House)
Friend
July 12, 2020
Enjoying Thursday night TROM meeting
July 12, 2020
The world lost one of it's brightest shinning stars and a true Hero in David Pena
John Reed
Friend
July 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences. Our prayers are with you.
Gina & Joe Castillo
Friend
July 11, 2020
Mr. Pena gave me a great opportunity to preach the Word to those he loved and desired to help make a new faith based life after conviction. Redeemed, loved, and forgiven was his heart and message for the men and woman of TROM.
I thank the Lord for the ministry and heart He created in Mr. Pena. Blessings and comfort to the family.
Sincerely , Kevin Robertson
Kevin Robertson
Friend
July 11, 2020
It was a blessing to know David throughout the years. He was a man who influenced others through his vibrant love of Christ. He believed in Gods power to free the captive because he himself had experienced the freedom that only God can give. Many were touched through his ministry and family. I thank God for he and Margies friendship and leadership to my husband Mark and I. Mark has already passed over to glory too and I look to that day knowing the best is yet to come there with Christ! We will see you again David!
Cindy Weaver
Friend
July 11, 2020
David &amp; Nacho <br />Texas Reach Out Christmas 2018
The joy of the Lord shown through Davids eyes, the Power of the Word was spoken through his voice and Jesus poured His Life in and out through Davids life. I was one of a multitude who received the gift of Davids friendship and his example of Gods unconditional Love. I am so blessed volunteering with Texas Reach Out and Margie and David.
With Christ Love, Cheryl Crain
Cheryl Crain
Friend
July 11, 2020
David has left a Legacy, not one of material things, but of the Hope through Jesus Christ that he shared through ministry ! A hope of True Life, a life lived with meaning and an Eternal presence .
Larry & Marti Robertson
July 11, 2020
David was a wonderful man. He was a big part of helping me change my life. He had a heart of gold and had a smile on his face every time I saw him. I'm truly going to miss this man of God. Rest in peace David. You will be missed.
Lisa Lackey
Friend
July 11, 2020
For twelve years - one day a week - six of us ladies would work applications from folks in prison looking for a safe place to parole to. Three of those wonderful ladies are there in heaven now welcoming David and are just delighted to see him. . . as we all were on those days we were with Margie and David. David was always so positive - always had good things to say about others - yes, he was definitely called by God into the ministry labeled Texas Reachout Ministries! I praise God for him and his life helping others. God bless you dear Margie. You are so loved!
Jo Frederick
Coworker
July 11, 2020
Margie (cousin), I'm so sorry to hear about your tremendous loss. I pray you feel God's comfort during this difficult time. God bless you and your family.
Peggy Picasio
Family
July 10, 2020
David was an awesome man of faith, and he had deep compassion for the spiritual growth of the men and women of Texas Reach-Out!
Steve Burton
Friend
July 10, 2020
Stephen and I were so proud to be a part of your ministry of love and healing at Texas Reach Out! God bless you good and faithful servant!
deborah yurco
Friend
July 10, 2020
Can't describe what an impact David had on me and countless other souls. He was an amazing example of God's redemptive power and put it to use making disciples. I'm so sad we've lost him, but I know that Heaven is much brighter with David at home with his Father. Nelson Mann
Nelson MNN
Friend
July 10, 2020
David was such a good person. Our condolences to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Karen and Chuck McClendon
Karen McClendon
Friend
July 10, 2020
David was a very humble man. I got to be able to be in his presence when I was a resident in the woman's home and worked in TROM's office. My condolences to the family. I will always remember what He has done in my life along with Margie.
Shar Baldwin
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
Didn't Know him, but if he married you I know he was special. Velma Afanador-Perez
Velma Perez
July 10, 2020
Tio David was a great man he was great with his family and friends we will miss you tio. I know your in a better place now.
Angelina Paz
Family
July 10, 2020
To the family so sorry, my Prayers of Peace and Strength follow you all.
Zonie Haddock
Friend
