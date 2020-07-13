PEÑA, David Lerma David Lerma Peña, 64, of Bastrop, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Austin, Texas. David Lerma Peña was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Alberto Rangel and Genoveva (Lerma) Peña on November 7, 1955. He married Margarita Cervantez on January 1, 1979 in Elim Church, Austin Texas. He attended school in Corpus Christi, Texas and Dripping Springs, Texas. David graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos Texas. He worked as a director of Adult Services at Austin Recovery, Texan War on Drugs and executive director, founder and CEO of Texas Reach Out, Inc. (dba Texas Reach Out Ministries) for 20 years. He was involved in Kairos Ministries, Jubilee Ministries, The God of Hope Ministries, and Prison Fellowship, to name a few, along with keeping a close relationship with all the supporting Churches of Texas Reach Out. Yes, David responded to the Call, just like Matthew did in Matthew 9:9, and yes, he followed him. David enjoyed his family, fishing, and hunting. He loved to laugh and tell stories. One of his favorite stories was Christmas Eve, when it was Christmas story time with the grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. What an event that was. The second event was our "Jesus Is the Reason for The Season" Christmas event with all TROM residents and volunteers. The event celebrated by and very special to David and Margie was Resurrection Day. David Peña is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margarita Peña; two sons: Bobby and wife, Amy Cervantez, Michael and wife, Rosetta Cervantez; daughter, Rosemarie Macias, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Garcia; 14 grandchildren: Rebekah, Jennifer, Sarah, Nathaniel and Caleb Macias, Leanne Cervantez, Roseanne Cervantez, Michael Cervantez, Ignacio Garcia, Erica Garcia Figueroa, and Alyssa Garcia, Nicoli Cervantez, Stevan Cervantez, Tomas Cervantez; 22 great-grandchildren; older brother, Joe Lerma Peña; nephew, Joe Peña, II., and wife, Maria Salud Peña; nephew, Chris Peña; niece, Julie Morales and husband, Miguel, and their 4 children; nephew Ruben Garcia Jr. and wife, Geneva Garcia, nieces: Ruby Garcia, Darlene Hayes and husband, Rick; Aurora Hernandez, and many more nieces and nephews; aunt, Delfina Molina and husband, Roberto; numerous cousins on the Peña's side and plenty more on Lerma side of family. David is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lydia Peña Salinas; and son, Ignacio A. Garcia. David's viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 East Highway 71, Bastrop, Texas 78602. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Christian Life Austin Church, 4700 West Gate Blvd, Austin, Texas 78745. Burial will follow at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park, 6300 W. William Cannon Dr, Austin, Texas 78749. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Texas Reach Out, Inc., P.O. Box 17006, Austin, Texas 78760. The family of David Lerma Peña wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to St. David's Hospital South Austin, Covenant Presbyterian Church, All Saints Presbyterian Church, Austin Bible Church, Austin Christian Fellowship (ACF), Christian Life Church, Austin Community Church, Grace and Peace, Hill Country Bible, Four 7 Church, Real Church, all the foundations', individual donors', and volunteers that labor alongside work projects, with the men and women of Texas Reach Out Ministries. David loved all the volunteers he encountered daily; he would get so excited to be able to bring volunteers together with the residents. His greatest reward has always been to please the Lord, David would ask God daily to help him love the people he served.