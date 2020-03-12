|
STEED, David Lewis PhD David Lewis Steed, PhD, of Austin, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday February 16, 2020. He was 78. Dr. Steed was born on July 10th 1941 in Jackson, Tennessee. In the early 1960s, he joined the United States Navy and served his country as a Hospital Corpsman assigned to the USS Piedmont (AD17). He had always been interested in the Earth's flora and fauna, and after he completed his service, he attended the University of Texas where he earned a master's degree and PhD in Zoology. Through the 1970s, he worked for various consulting firms, then moved to Austin in 1980 to take a job with what was then Radian Corporation. In Austin, he met the love of his life, Faith George, and in 1986, they were married in a lovely ceremony on the Town Lake riverboat. They have cruised joyfully through life ever since. A longtime resident of the Vista Grande subdivision in Hudson Bend, Dr. Steed was a professional environmental scientist and founder and principal of DLS Associates, a regional environmental consulting firm. He was a recognized authority on environmental issues confronting the utility, transportation, and land development industries in central Texas. His professional affiliations included the Texas Water Conservation Association, the Texas Rural Water Association, the Range Management Society, and the Society of Conservation Biology. Dr. Steed was also active in the Balcones Canyonlands Conservation Program and served on its scientific Advisory Committee. As the local expert, Dr. Steed was repeatedly asked to do presentations on environmental issues for the Hudson Bend Garden Club, a venerable organization active since the 1950s for women only. He was extremely proud when the ladies finally relented and selected him as the first male to officially join their ranks. Dr. Steed was passionate about the environment, and especially water quality and conservation. In 1987, he joined the Board of Directors of Travis County Water Control and Improvement District 17 where he would serve with distinction for 32 years. He served as the District's president from 1996 to 2014, providing steady leadership during a period of time when the District experienced unprecedented growth and development. He was known for his dedication to public service, and for his uncompromising determination to preserve and protect the quality of water throughout the Lake Travis Area. His efforts ensured a safe water supply for generations to come. Dr. Steed is survived by his wife, Faith George, his brother Larry Steed, and his sisters Emily and Marilyn. The family has decided against a memorial service, but would prefer that David's many kindnesses be remembered personally, and that people pay the love forward through donations to one of the many local conservation organizations or the ASPCA.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020