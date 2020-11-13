1/1
David Lionel Shapiro
SHAPIRO, David "Dave" Lionel May 19, 1936 October 8, 2019 Dave Shapiro was born in Corsicana TX to Alice Labovitz Shapiro and Rabbi Harry Shapiro in May 1936. He graduated Stephen F. Austin H.S. in Austin, TX in 1954 and enlisted in the US Army. Dave worked for Texas Democratic Senator Ralph Yarborough and later State Senator Carlos F. Truan of Texas 20th District. He earned B.A. from UT Austin (1957) and Law degree from St Mary's Law School (1970). He fought for Worker's Compensation and the rights of those less fortunate. He is survived by his sister Diana Samuels of San Antonio and nephew Adam Samuels of Georgetown, TX.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2020.
