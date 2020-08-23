CARLIN, David Luis David Luis Carlin, age 76, died unexpectedly on August 19, 2020, in Georgetown, Texas. David is survived by his wife, Mary Castillo Carlin, of Georgetown, TX; his daughter, Christina Carlin, of Round Rock, TX; and his son, Mario (Megan) Carlin, of Round Rock, TX; his granddaughter, Felicia Canizales, of Round Rock, TX; and step-grandchildren, William Fettig and Aynsleigh Fettig of Round Rock, TX. He is preceded in death by his step-grandson, Ian Fettig; brother, James Carlin; his father, David Carlin; and his mother, Refugia (Cuca) Carlin. David was born on October 11, 1943, in Round Rock, Texas, to parents David and Cuca Carlin. He graduated from Round Rock High School in 1962. Growing up he worked at McCloud's Grocery in Old Town Round Rock. While attending St. Edwards University, he worked at HEB. He graduated from St. Edwards University in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus in accounting. After graduation he became a 6th grade teacher at Berkman Elementary. His teaching career continued at Round Rock High School where he taught World Geography. He earned a Master's in History and his teaching certificate from the University of Texas in Austin. He was selected as Teacher of the Year in 1971 and 1974. In 1976 he earned a Master's in Education with a focus in school administration from Southwest Texas University. In 1978 he became the first Hispanic assistant principal at Round Rock High School. In 1995 David was named as the Assistant Principal of the Year in the state of Texas. In 1999 David retired from Round Rock ISD after a successful career in educational leadership and teaching. David touched many students' lives and motivated them to be successful in school. David did not stay retired for long. He used his degree in business to become a successful Realtor in the Round Rock Area. He worked for Century 21 Summit Realty for many years. David was a great family man and a loving father. He married Mary Castillo on November 22, 1967, and the couple had two children together, Christina and Mario. David was a social and active man who was deeply involved in church and community groups for his entire life. He was an active member of St. Williams Catholic Church where you could find him serving as an usher for over 40 years. He was a founding member of the El Amistad Club and served as president, secretary and treasurer. He enjoyed reading, playing the guitar, organizing family gatherings and playing the slots at Winstar Casino. His family and friends will always fondly remember him as kind, caring, generous and a man of faith. His wife, Mary, called him, "Mr. Wonderful." Public viewing will be at Beck's Funeral Home in Pflugerville on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Williams Catholic Church in Round Rock, TX. The family would like to thank David's long time physician, Dr. Thomas Bohmfalk. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send donations to El Amistad Club, PO Box 853 Round Rock, TX 78680 in honor of David L. Carlin.



