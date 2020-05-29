BROWN, David Merelind David Merelind Brown was born October 21, 1940, in El Reno, Oklahoma. He died, May 8, 2020, age 79, peacefully at home in Spicewood, Texas, surrounded by his family. David was preceded in death by his parents, Merelind Edward Martin Brown and Eva Mae Miles Brown, and sister, Joan (Joanie) Elizabeth Brown. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Bass Brown, their daughter, Ryan Brown, and son, Brendan Brown. He is also survived by Bonnie Brown, lifelong friend, former spouse, and mother to their daughters Lori Jones (Terry) and Elizabeth Brown Fore (Demian), grandchildren Trudy Jones, Kelsey Jones, Asher Fore and Isabelle Fore, great grandson Dylan Jones, daughter Laurie Carlson, grandchildren Rebecca Carlson and Matthew Carlson, sister Peggy Brown Thornton, niece Amanda Myers, cousins Leo Shaw, Lynn Rhoades, and Jill Pope. A voracious reader with a special affinity for Irish music, David loved playing guitar and singing with his friends. He was passionate about tennis and music and took great joy in introducing people to both. David wanted to change the world, and he did, even though it might not have been in ways he'd intended. He changed the world one person at a time. David made us feel like being our own person was the only way to go. Our lives will be less interesting without him. Compassionate, intelligent, handsome, chivalrous, charming, empathic, David was a starry-eyed dreamer, pied piper, poet-philosopher and troubadour, activist, filmmaker, tennis savant, environmentalist, husband and father. His inquisitive nature led him down many paths, including a BFA in Theater, an MA in Film and an acting, musical, production and writing career entwined with an impressive array of political organization, social justice and philanthropic ventures until his last days. Although he was an enormously rebellious son, David loved his parents dearly, and had great fascination with the history and lineage of his family. He relished being something of a mentor to members of his family and they, in turn, relished his guidance and encouragement. He was a proud father who spoke adoringly of all of his children and was an active participant in their lives and interests. Above all, David was a loving husband whose eyes sparkled when he called Rebecca's name. His spirit lives on in his family, his friends, the lives he touched, and the world he changed. A celebration of David's life will be scheduled at a time when it's safer for extended family and friends to appropriately mourn with lots of love and hugs. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store