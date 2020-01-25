Home

BURNETT, David Michael David Michael "Mike" Burnett passed in his sleep on January 19, 2020. Mike was born on June 23, 1951 in Oceanside, California. He attended Tulane University receiving a BS in Electrical Engineering. After college, Mike went directly into the Army and spent 6 years as a helicopter pilot flying both Hueys and Cobras, ultimately reaching the rank of Captain. After leaving the Army, Mike spent several years as an aerospace engineer working for several companies, including Tracor and Trimble Navigation in Austin, Texas. When Trimble closed the Austin division, Mike decided to open Burnett Engineering and worked as a consultant until 2017. Mike enjoyed traveling the world and worked in many countries including Russia, China, Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and Bahrain. Mike had many hobbies including motorcycle riding in his younger years and flying the hull on his catamaran atop Lake Travis. He also taught himself how to build computers in his later years and loved assisting anyone who asked for help. On the home front he loved to cook, especially grilling outdoors for the family. Mike is survived by his sister, Kelley Burnett; wife of 30 years, Lali Buentello; and his nephews Jonathan Wylie, James Wylie, and Daniel Berger. Mike is preceded by his son Max, sisters Karen and Linda, and parents Davis and Judy Burnett. The service will be on Sunday 26 January 2020 at 1:00pm at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, TX 78731.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 25, 2020
