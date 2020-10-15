1/1
David Michael Garcia
{ "" }
GARCIA, David Michael Age 61, passed away peacefully on October 10th 2020. He resided in Las Vegas, NV. David was born April 2, 1959, he was the son of the late David Manuel Garcia and Cecelia Vanhorn. He is proceeded in death by his brother Steven Manuel Garcia, beloved grand-mother Elvira Hernandez Carlin, and stepfather Bruce Vanhorn. He is survived by his mother Cecelia Vanhorn, spouse Christine Garcia, daughter Vera Garcia, sister Marlene Lopresti and husband Stephen Lopresti. You are loved and will always be missed. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Condolences can be shared online at: https://everloved.com/life-of/david-michael-garcia/obituary/

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

