Tres Hewell Mortuary - Seguin
165 Tor Drive
Seguin, TX 78155
(830) 549-5912
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Tres Hewell Mortuary - Seguin
165 Tor Drive
Seguin, TX 78155
View Map
1960 - 2019
David Neidhart Obituary
NEIDHART, David Bryan David Bryan Neidhart, age 59 of Houston, TX, formerly of Austin, passed away on October 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel in Seguin, TX. A private interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. David was born on April 22, 1960 in Austin, TX to A.C. and Rose Ann (Pollan) Neidhart. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathryn Benson. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Neidhart; daughter, Jessica Neidhart and fiancé Dane Burrows; stepchildren, Ben Rogers and Lauren Ivey; brothers, Charles Neidhart and wife, Janice, John Neidhart and fiancée Katherine Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other loving family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Positive Efforts online at positiveefforts.org or by mail to 7035 W. Tidwell Rd, Bldg. J Ste. 110B, Houston, TX 77092. You are invited to sign the guest book at treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, TX, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019
