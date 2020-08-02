DITTMAR, David Norman 82, went to that great dancehall in the sky on July 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents George J. Dittmar and Auguste Kupfernagel Dittmar, as well as his older brother, Glenn Dittmar. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 11 years - Patricia Mutscher Dittmar, his sons, Brian Dittmar and Ronald Dittmar, and his daughter, Karen Dittmar Painter, as well as six grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters, Shirley Dittmar Viehweg and Jo Dittmar McGinnis. David went to primary school at and attended worship at St. Paul Lutheran Church, graduated in 1955 from Travis High School, and obtained his degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas in 1962. He then went to work for Westinghouse and eventually back at UT as the Chief Engineer for McDonald Observatory in the Davis Mountains, where he made his mark designing the control system for the 107" telescope in 1968. After more than a decade with UT, he pursued consulting opportunities in his engineering field, as well as real estate in Burnet and Llano Counties. David's passion was country-western dancing, especially West Coast Swing. Most recently, you may have seen David and Pat at the Westgate Central Market or Mercer Street Dancehall. To honor his passion, a celebration of life dance-party will be held in Austin as soon as the CV19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army or your local foodbank.



