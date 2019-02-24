|
NORTON, David David Norton was born in Kingman, KS on October 18, 1923 and died in Austin, TX on February 10, 2019. He dedicated his life to the care of his family and to his service in the US Army Infantry; serving in WWII in France, Germany and Austria. He was a geologist with the Atomic Energy Commission and the Department of Energy. His life was a search of knowledge of God's earth from Main to California and Alaska to Florida. He is survived by his wife Pat and sons Larry, Richard and wife Jan, and Randy. A memorial service will be held at the Northwest Hills United Methodist Church, 7050 Village Center Dr., Austin, TX at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to Northwest Hills United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019