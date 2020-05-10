Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID NUNNELEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID NUNNELEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID NUNNELEE Obituary
NUNNELEE, David David Nunnelee, 64, born in Austin, TX and raised in Anoka, MN, passed away on April 25th, 2020 in Huntsville, TX. After graduating from college, David moved back to Texas where he worked in the Public Information Office for the Texas Department of Corrections until his re- tirement in 2011. David will be missed by surviv- ing siblings, Suzanne, Stephen, Thomas, Daniel and Richard and extend- ed family in both Texas and Minnesota. Private family services will be held in Minnesota. Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -