NUNNELEE, David David Nunnelee, 64, born in Austin, TX and raised in Anoka, MN, passed away on April 25th, 2020 in Huntsville, TX. After graduating from college, David moved back to Texas where he worked in the Public Information Office for the Texas Department of Corrections until his re- tirement in 2011. David will be missed by surviv- ing siblings, Suzanne, Stephen, Thomas, Daniel and Richard and extend- ed family in both Texas and Minnesota. Private family services will be held in Minnesota. Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2020